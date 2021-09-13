SPD seeks 2 men accused of entering unlocked vehicles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for two men accused of entering unlocked vehicles in the Windsor Forest Area last month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), two men were seen entering the vehicles in the 12400 block of Deerfield Road on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

They left the area in a dark Dodge Charger with two other unknown individuals inside, SPD said.

The department released a photo on Monday of the two subjects.

Anyone with information on the men involved is asked to call SPD Southside Precinct detectives at 912-414-9493.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.