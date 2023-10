SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)-The Savannah Police Department(SPD) needs assistance trying to identify a suspect.

According to SPD, the woman in the photo below has been seen trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way.

The individual is suspected of stealing and damaging property, according to authorities.

If anyone has information on the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, or property crimes at 912-414-9493.