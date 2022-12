SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman.

Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown.

Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks.

Police say if you see her, call 911.