SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing woman.

Jazzmine Bell, 23, was last seen on Monday on Skidaway Rd.

According to SPD, Bell is deaf and communicates through ASL/ lip reading.

She was last seen wearing a pink jogging suit with a fur-lined hoodie.

If anyone has any information on Bell or her whereabouts, call SPD SVU AT 912-651-6742, or 911.