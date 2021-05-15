SPD seeking to ID suspect in theft at laundromat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police detectives ask for help to ID a suspect in a theft at a laundromat.

The suspect is wanted for allegedly taking a “significant” amount of clothes from a laundry machine at Spin City, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The suspect is described as a dark-haired woman that’s either white or Hispanic, who wore a black top and blue jeans during the incident. The suspect left in an older green minivan that’s missing a hubcap on the rear passenger side tire, SPD said

SPD asks anyone with information on her identity to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 414-9493 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500 and will remain anonymous.