SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police (SPD) is seeking a missing juvenile.

Ava Hall, 15, was last seen leaving the 1800 block of E Derenne Ave on Oct. 8.

She is known to be in the following areas: Linnhurst Ave, Chevis Rd, and Beauregard Ave off of Water Ave.

If anyone has information on Ava’s whereabouts, contact SPD.