SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has located a missing Savannah man.
David Sokolowski was last seen Wednesday leaving the area of Charlton Street.
According to authorities, Sokolowski was found on Monday.
by: DeAmber Lowe
Posted:
Updated:
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has located a missing Savannah man.
David Sokolowski was last seen Wednesday leaving the area of Charlton Street.
According to authorities, Sokolowski was found on Monday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now