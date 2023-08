SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing person.

According to SPD, Ashanti Jones was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black crop top, walking east past Alida Hotel at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

She is 5’2 and about 130 lbs with long braids worn in a ponytail.

If anyone has any information, contact the Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.