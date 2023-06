SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a suspect responsible for tagging several buildings around the downtown area with graffiti.

In a Reddit video, the subject can be seen defacing a building on June 6.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact SPD’s crime tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.