SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person last seen Sunday afternoon.

Philip Cater, 23, was last seen on the 100 block of Seminole Street at 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans, socks and no shoes.

Cater is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who sees Cater to call 911 right away.

#SPDMissingAlert: Philip Cater, 23: He was last seen on the 100 block of Seminole Street at 4 p.m. today wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans with no shoes on-just socks. He is 5'3", 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. If seen, call 911! pic.twitter.com/bqRF704hQZ — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 20, 2019