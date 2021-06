SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a woman last seen on June 8.

Sherri Perkins, 53, is 5’6″ tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has red hair, SPD said. Perkins was last seen in the morning on Middleground Road wearing a white top and jeans.

Perkins was in a 2007 white Saturn Vue with a Georgia license plate that reads RKF6026. She frequents Carver Village and could have been in Westlake or ACL Boulevard, according to SPD.

SPD urges anyone who sees her to call 911.