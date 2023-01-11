SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a man that stole nearly $1000 worth of liquor from a local store.

Police say that a man was seen on video removing the items from a storage area at The Clyde Market located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Nov. 30. He stole nine bottles of Hennessy, five bottles of Crown Apple, four bottles of Woodland Reserve and two 24-pack cases of beer.

Police described that man as a black male in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black cap, gray hood sweatshirt, jeans, and red and black shoes.

If you have any information on the crime, contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1751 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.