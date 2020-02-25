SPD searching for stolen emotional support dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Southside Precinct is looking for an emotional support dog that was stolen from its kennel on Sunday.

SPD says a 10-month-old silver/gray Labrador Retriever was stolen from his kennel at Studio 6 (60 W Montgomery Cross Road) around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The dog’s name is Zeke. He is 2 feet tall and 3.5 feet long, not including his tail. He has big, floppy ears and should respond to his name when called. He has a scabbed over wound on his backside that needs medical attention as soon as possible.

Zeke’s owners say he is often mistaken for a Weimaraner. They say he loves to bark at people and has a surprisingly loud, deep bark for his size.

Anyone who sees Zeke is asked to call his owners, Kevin and Rose, at 720-841-1946.