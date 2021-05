SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a teen that’s been missing since Sunday.

Gage Kinlaw, 14, is 5’10” tall and weighs 130 lbs, SPD said. Kinlaw has orange-colored hair and was last seen May 2 on the 1700 block of E. 38th St. The teen was wearing a black hoodie with a Pacman design and gym shorts, according to police.

Police say he’s known to frequent apartments on the 1800 block of E. 38th St.

SPD urges anyone to call 911 if they see him.