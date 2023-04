SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for two sisters last seen in the 300 block of Buckhalter Road.

Kayleigh, 15, and her sister, Kaitlyn Smith, 14, frequent the Ogeechee Rd. neighborhoods and are believed to be in Pembroke.

Both girls have blonde hair and blue eyes. They are about 5 feet tall and weigh about 90 lbs.

If you see them, dial 911.