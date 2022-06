SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Trinity Johnson, 14, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 8500 block of Waters Avenue.

She was wearing a green shirt, black sweats & black Jordans. She is 5’3” in height and weighs 130 pounds with her hair in a ponytail.

Johnson could potentially be in the Myers Middle or Savannah Gardens areas.

Police ask if you see her, to call 911. .