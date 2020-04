SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.

SPD says 15-year-old Ashlynn Turner is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has dark red hair. Turner was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of E. 65th Street wearing a gray Nike hoodie, blue jeans and carrying a blue and white striped purse.

Anyone who sees Turner or has information about here whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.