SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen early Monday morning.

SPD says 15-year-old Malaysia Morris was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road.

Malaysia is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, green and white high top Adidas shoes, and a camouflage headband. She also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees Malaysia is asked to call 911 right away.