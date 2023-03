SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for a missing teen.

Carolina Shuman, 16, was last seen on Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Bracken Lane. She is 5’2″, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing ripped black jeans and a black Pink Floyd hoodie.

If seen, police say to call 911.