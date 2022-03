SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

Patrick Mastrianni, 33, was last seen yesterday in the 200 block of Gaston Street.

Mastrianni is 6’ 03”, weighs 180 pounds and may be driving a dark gray Ford Escape with Tennessee Tag# 3D00D8.

Police say if you see him, to call 911.