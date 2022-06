SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Chasady Turman, 36, was last seen on River Street on May 28. Turman is 5’8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and suffers from medical issues.

Police say if you see Chasady, you are urged to call 911.