SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing elderly woman that suffers from dementia.

Beverly Tillman, 79, was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street in the early morning hours on Aug. 30.

Tillman is 5’4”, weighs 110 pounds and has short, curly hair. She was wearing a brown wool sweatshirt, unknown color pants & gray sneakers.

Police say if she is seen, to please call 911.