SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are searching for a missing elderly woman.

Police say Pamela Byrd, 65, was last seen on Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Greyhound Bus Station on West Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah.

Byrd is 5’4”, weighs approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, brown cardigan, light-colored shirt, fuchsia purse, jeans and tan crocs.

Authorities say she frequents the park at Yamacraw and E. 38th Street.

If you have any information on Byrd’s whereabouts or see her, you are asked to call 911.