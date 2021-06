Photos provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a 76-year-old man.

John Nathaniel Grey has been missing since June 4 on Oleander Ave. Grey was last seen wearing a T-shirt, khakis, a baseball hat and sunglasses, SPD said.

Grey is 6’1″ tall and weighs around 180 lbs., and has grey hair. He visits Eastside near E. Victory Drive and Daffin Park often.

SPD urges anyone who sees him to call 911.