SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen Friday.

Patrick Daly, 74, was last seen Friday boarding a shuttle outside of the Wyndham Hotel on W. Liberty Street at around 10 p.m.

Daly is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or may know his location is asked to call 911.