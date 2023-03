SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a 73-year-old woman Wednesday night

According to police, Catherine Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants. She weighs about 100 lbs.

She was last seen leaving Memorial Hospital around 6 p.m. today and may be headed to Eagle St.

Please call 911 if you see her.