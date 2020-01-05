SPD searching for missing 73-year-old woman with memory issue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Viola Richards, aka Bootsie, was last seen on Greenwood Street. She is described as a black female with gray hair. She is five feet, two inches tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Richards also suffers from a memory issue.

There is no photo available of Richards. Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

