SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 65-year-old woman.

SPD says Chrystal Santamaria was last seen on the 9600 block of Middleground Road on Feb. 15. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees Santamaria is asked to call 911 right away.