SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on Waters Avenue.

Rashad Harris was last seen in the 700 block of Waters Avenue wearing light colored jeans and a gray hoodie. Harris is 6’3″ and weighs 275 pounds.

#SPDMissing: Rashad Harris, 15, 6'3”, 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing light colored jeans and a grey hoodie in the 700 block of Waters Ave. If seen, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Gt1eMG7NB6 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 16, 2020

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911 right away.

Harris also went missing in December and January. He was found safe both times.