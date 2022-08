SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road.

Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a military camp bookbag.

Police say he frequents the Yamacraw Village area.

If you have information about Royal’s whereabouts or see him, call 911.