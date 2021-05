SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department (SPD) are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Jamire Webb, is 6’0″ and weighs 150 pounds. Webb was last seen Tuesday in the 700 block of W. 42nd St. between 4:30 and 5 p.m., according to SPD. He’s been missing nearly 24 hours.

Webb’s hair is styled in a short afro instead of dreads picture above. SPD encourages anyone who sees him to call 911.