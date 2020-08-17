SPD searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Scarborough Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

SPD says 13-year-old Vershad Ervin was last seen on the 200 block of Scarborough Street Monday morning. Vershad is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He currently has his hair styled in small twists.

Ervin is known to frequent the basketball court at E. Lathrop Avenue and Richards Street and the Sustainable Fellwood apartment complex on Exley Street.

Anyone who sees Vershad is asked to call 911 right away.

