SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Charles “CJ” Jackson was last seen in the 2200 block of Vicksburg wearing a beige/tan jacket, black jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say Jackson frequents the 700 block of E Gwinnett Street, 200 block of E Henry Street, 200 block of Wilder Drive, and the Delesseps area.

If seen, call 911.