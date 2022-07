SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs your help searching for a missing teenager.

In a recent tweet, SPD said that Kelyn Glover, 13, was last seen around 7 to 8 a.m. this morning in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. She is 5’6” and weighs 96 lbs.

If you see Kelyn or have any more information regarding her whereabouts, SPD asks that you call 911 immediately.