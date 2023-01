SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. 38th St.

Huckleberry is 5’5″. weighs 170 pounds, has short, curly brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing dark, baggy clothing.

Police say she frequents Waters Avenue, Ott and Bolton streets and near the airport.

If seen, SPD asks you to call 911.