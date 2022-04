SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jasiyah Campbell was last seen on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. 68th Street. He is 5’2′ approximately 120 pounds with short black hair. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Campbell was possibly spotted at McDonald’s on Derenne Ave.

Police say to call 911 if you see him.