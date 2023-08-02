STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) responded to a stolen vehicle report on Tuesday.

According to SPD, the owner had walked into the store leaving the keys in the vehicle and that is when an offender drove away in the car.

Using Flock tag reader cameras, officers and detectives were able to narrow the search for the stolen car to Lanier Drive.

A detective spotted the stolen car parked in the Park Place Apartments.

Officers surrounded the location and detained three individuals, Courtney Futch, 25, of Statesboro, Lacy Waren- Smith, 33, and Christopher Bernadeau, 27, both of Macon.

Futch is being charged with Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle, Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Giving False Information.

Waren- Smith is being charged with Theft by Taking a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Suspended License.

Bernadeau is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information regarding these cases should contact Det. Donald White at 912- 764- 9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tips oft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.