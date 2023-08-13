Savannah Police Department on scene at Forsyth Park (WSAV’s Tyler Smiley)

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting on Kenneth Dunham St that left one victim in serious but stable condition.

Officers responded to a call about 1:24 a.m., Sunday morning.

According to SPD, once officers arrived, they found the victim in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and damage to his vehicle.

The victim was given treatment and transported to Memorial University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information should contact CrimeStoppers at

912-234-2020.