SPD responds to shooting at Live Oak, Wheaton streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at Live Oak and Wheaton streets early Monday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but SPD confirms one male was shot and is receiving medical treatment.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124. Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.

