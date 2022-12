SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian-related hit-and-run on Colleen Drive.

According to SPD, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian is injured.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV on-air and online as we work to bring you more information.