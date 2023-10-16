SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person died and two others were injured in a shooting near Savannah High School Monday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting took place around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

In total, three men were injured. The surviving victims are being treated for serious gunshot injuries.

According to SPD, no students from Savannah High were involved in the incident. A district spokesperson told News 3 the school was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown.

Police are not actively pursuing a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.