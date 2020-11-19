SPD: Remains found in March are those of woman missing since 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say remains found earlier this year are those of a young woman missing for over a year.

Melanie Steele, 24, had been missing since September 13, 2019, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). She was last seen in the 2100 block of California Avenue and was apparently visiting the area from Alpharetta with her husband.

Family members have since pleaded with the public for answers in her disappearance, and other agencies, including the FBI, were also called in to assist.

On March 18, 2020, human remains were discovered off of New Hampstead Parkway in the Bloomingdale area. DNA analysis has determined the remains are those of Steele, SPD said Thursday.

Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately released. SPD said the case remains under investigation.

News 3 spoke with Steele’s mother shortly after her disappearance. Listen to the conversation below.