SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A person is dead after a hit-and-run traffic collision, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

It happened on Abercorn St. south of White Bluff Rd.

At around 6:30 p.m., SPD officers responded to the scene and discovered a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The suspect also struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

There is an ongoing investigation.