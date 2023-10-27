SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on Truman Parkway early Friday morning, according to Savannah Police.

Police say officers responded to Henry and Wheaton Street around 12:20 a.m. and discovered a deceased man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. A female victim was also discovered off the roadway deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

There is no word on the cause of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.