SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation.

Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation.

Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.