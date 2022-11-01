SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who shot at officers Tuesday morning.

Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home on Vinyard Drive. He fled the residence after the incident.

Photo courtesy of the Savannah Police Department

Ellis is traveling in a white 2012 Hyundai Genesis GA tag PLB 8720. If you have any information related to the shooting or Ellis’ whereabouts, please call 911 and do not approach.

This is an ongoing investigation.