SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is hurt after a shooting on Savannah’s southside on Sunday night, according to police.

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at White Bluff Road and Montgomery Crosss Road. Police say one man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.