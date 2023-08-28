SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) made an arrest in a Sunday night shooting on Stephenson Ave.

At approximately 10:17 p.m. officers responded to the scene and discovered one adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in stable condition.

According to SPD, officers were able to quickly identify Kim Green, 39, as a suspect.

He was then taken into custody, charged with one count of aggravated assault, and transported to Chatham County Detention Center.