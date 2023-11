SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a 2022 human trafficking/sexual exploitation of a child investigation.

On Tuesday, Tiffany Ferrell, 19, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of violation of Trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude.

The arrest comes from the October 2022 investigation where Ferrell was attempting to traffic two underage females.