SPD looking for missing teen last seen on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Rashard Harris, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. riding a purple and black mountain bike on Waters Avenue. He was wearing jean shorts, a blue shirt, a black hoodie with gray stripes and a red hat.

Harris is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

Harris was also reported missing in December, but was later found safe.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911 right away.